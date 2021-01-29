Oct. 1, 1943 – Jan. 16, 2021

John E. Jacobson Was born on Oct. 1, 1943 to Donald E. Jacobson and Alice Vivian Marlor Jacobson. John enjoyed life the best he knew how and loved his families.

He is joining his parents, sisters LaRae Nielson, Peggy Carter, brother Jay Jacobson. Survivors are: his son Shawn Jacobson; daughters, Traci (Troy) Wright, Jodie (Trevor) Edwards and Kimberly (Ryan) VonCannon; brothers, Gary (Janice) Jacobson and David (Celia) Jacobson; sister-in-law, Sally Jacobson; brothers-in-law, Bud Nielsen and LeNoy Carter; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at the Veteran’s Memorial building, 386 North Main, Spanish Fork, Utah from 2- 4 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.