What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — When “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke last walked out of the doors of TwentyFive Main, we all knew he would find his way back to the quaint cafe sooner or later – if not for the scrumptious menu, then surely for the cupcakes.

Though the food-loving host has frequented the downtown diner more than once, there were still a few things left on the menu he hadn’t tried. So Demke brought along his coworker Sydnee Imlay to make his way through what was left on the menu.

Join Sheldon and Sydnee for some pesto pizza on episode 75 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above

It ain’t easy being green. That is unless you are TwentyFive Main’s green pizza; a pizza with a pesto base, mozzarella cheese, zucchini, squash, red peppers, red onions and sautéed mushrooms.

“Green pizza is amazing,” Imlay said.

Next, the pair sampled something from the breakfast menu. The huevos rancheros frittata is a mix of black beans, applewood bacon, eggs and cheddar cheese served topped with salsa and sour cream.

One of several frittata selections, the huevos rancheros is among the most popular, said Olivia Dawson, the lead at TwentyFive Main.

“I just love saying it,” Demke said.

Lastly, the diners dig into the Italian ham panini.

“Now the secret to this one is the balsamic on the bread,” Demke said before describing the sliced ham, salami, roasted onions, provolone cheese, tomatoes and lettuce that combine to create a fantastico combo.

“It gives you that zing and you’re like ‘I feel like I’m on the streets of Italy,'” Demke said.

TwentyFive Main is located at 25 N. Main St. in St. George.

What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

TwentyFive Main | Website | Facebook.

Location | 25 N. Main St., St. George.

Hours | Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Telephone | 435-628-7110.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.