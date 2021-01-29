1959 – Jan. 24, 2021

Clella Cindy Lehua Blakely passed away Jan. 24, 2021; the reunion with her husband, Tom and other loved ones was glorious. Clella was born in 1959 to Mary Joyce Kikookoonalani Cockett and John Clifford Lawrence in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was welcomed by siblings: Jackie, Bobby, Lani and Victor. Later she was able to welcome brothers: Mark and Michael.

In 1965, Clella moved with her family to Needles, California. At a young age she was a voracious reader and interested in world affairs. She graduated a year early in 1976 from Needles High School and received a full scholarship to Brigham Young University. At BYU she majored in political science and received her bachelors in 1980. Clella was accepted to BYU Law School and graduated in 1983. She passed the Utah Bar on her first attempt. Clella went through the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clella met Thomas Blakely, who was also an attorney, and the rest is a true love story. Tom had five children from a prior marriage and Clella was elated to be their stepmother. They married on Sept. 30, 1993. She was determined to ensure Tom had every opportunity to be involved in the children’s lives. The three oldest, Arthur, Ben and Sterling, came to live full time with Tom and Clella a few years after their marriage. Clella blessed the children with opportunities to be active in their ward, involved in school debate, drama productions, as well as viewing meteor showers, going to Yellowstone in the winter, hosting foreign exchange students and many, many other experiences. She never put their other mother in a bad light, recognizing the love they had for her. Being a great mother, like her own, was Clella’s greatest wish and achievement.

One of Clella’s other desires was to have a baby. She and Tom were blessed to be at the hospital and accept their soon-to-be-adopted daughter. They named her Elizabeth Joyce Mailelehuakeikiokalani Blakely. She became the light of their world. There are not words enough to express the love Tom and Clella had for Eliza. When Tom passed away in November of 2012, it was Eliza who gave her mom the courage, strength and purpose to carry on. Eliza currently attends Dixie Middle School.

Clella loved cats. She was the “crazy cat lady,” even when she was young. She had a constant purr within herself, always humming or singing, unless she was talking to you. She was blessed with a beautiful voice.

Following Tom’s death, Clella moved to St. George to be closer to her sister. Clella also helped care for their elderly father who lived with Lani. Clella encouraged all her children to be the best in whatever they did. She was creative and made costumes for them by hand and completed numerous needle point projects. Reading was a major part of her life, to the end. It is possible she had a photographic memory.

Clella’s health began to decline several years ago. She could not have made it without the support of local family members and siblings from out of the area who provided countless hours of service for her. Her family is grateful to the members of the Green Valley 7th Ward who did so much for her too. A heartfelt thank you to all the first responders who assisted her so often the past few years.

Clella was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents and other loved ones. She is survived by her children: Arthur (Melissa) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ben (Asher) of Logan, Utah, Sterling (Brooke) of Oceanside, California, Heather (Patrick) O’Brian of Veridale, Washington, Dexter (DeEsta) of Vernal, Utah, and Eliza of St. George, Utah; nine grandchildren; and siblings: Jackie (Elaine) Lawrence of Boulder City, Nevada, Bobby (Charlene) Lawrence of Orem, Utah, Lani (Roger) Harward of St. George, Utah, Victor Lawrence of West Bountiful, Utah, Mark (Jessica) Lawrence of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael Lawrence of St. George, Utah. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Her kindness to all will be missed by those who have been touched by her life.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Clella and Tom will be interred at Tonaquint Cemetery at a later date.

Russell M. Nelson said at an April 1992 General Conference:

“Irrespective of age, we mourn for those loved and lost. Mourning is one of the deepest expressions of pure love. It is a natural response in complete accord with divine commandment: “Thou shalt live together in love, insomuch that thou shalt weep; for the loss of them that die.” (D&C 43:45) Moreover we can’t fully appreciate joyful reunions without tearful separations now. The only way to take sorrow out of death is to take love out of life.”

