Copper Rock brings ‘a private golf course experience on a public course’ to Southern Utah golf community

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Nestled in the Hurricane Valley, acres of desert used for farming generations ago have been transformed into a new resort community featuring 18 holes of championship golf.

Copper Rock Golf Course opened to the public in February 2020. The adventurous 6,901-yard layout forges across dunes dotted with native sagebrush against a backdrop of rustic sandstone formations. The course was designed by a team organized under Gordon Zitting and the Copper Rock Golf Course, LC. Zitting and his family have spent decades in the Hurricane Valley working to bring this project to fruition – and it shows. On every hole, players are treated to sweeping vistas of the grandeur offered by the Pine Valley Mountains, the Hurricane Cliffs, Zion National Park and beyond.

“Copper Rock offers a new experience and a new perspective,” marketing director Jason Timpson said. “Our biggest difference is the level of innovation that we’re striving to bring to Southern Utah’s golf culture.”

Copper Rock is meticulously maintained and remains in top playing condition despite the winter chill, Timpson said. Located within the clubhouse, the Copper Rock Grill is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and carries a beer license. Golf carts offer GPS functionality covering the entire course, helping players take the guesswork out of determining their distance to the pin.

“We’re looking to tie in modern technology with the game of golf and enhance the golfer’s experience at every level,” he said. “Our mission here is to provide a private golf course experience on a public course. We’re hoping to bring a unique level of service that other golf courses don’t.”

John Horton serves as Copper Rock’s golf pro. Horton is a PGA member who previously worked for The Links at Sleepy Ridge in Bountiful as an assistant pro.

Timpson said Horton has “great goals and ideas on how to progress our golf course.”

“He’s very dedicated to providing high-quality service and a level of genuine care.”

Timpson is inviting local golfers to participate in the casual yet competitive atmosphere of Copper Rock’s recurring nine-hole skins tournament. Every Wednesday, a local sponsor contributes $500 to the pot; players may also buy into additional pots for more chances to win. There’s no commitment from week to week.

On April 19-24, Copper Rock will host the first professional women’s golf tournament in Southern Utah in decades. The inaugural Copper Rock Championship is a sanctioned event on the 2021 Symetra Tour, the official developmental tour of the LPGA. Timpson said the developers of Copper Rock are excited for the opportunity to showcase talented players from around the world.

“We’re a new course, and we’re looking to breathe new life into the golf world here in Southern Utah,” he said. “We want to stand out in a big way, so it made sense to bring these two things together.”

Timpson said that lots are now available in the third phase of Copper Rock’s residential community; all homesites currently offer unobstructed views of the golf course. Buyers have the option to hire their own home builder or work with Copper Rock’s development team. Three completed homes will be featured in the upcoming St. George Area Parade of Homes.

Within the next five years, the developers of Copper Rock anticipate hundreds of custom homes surrounding the links, along with a resort hotel. Timpson said the overall master plan for the community features 2,200 housing units. The entire development is approved for nightly rentals.

Many Southern Utah golfers have already discovered Copper Rock. Timpson expressed appreciation for the locals who made time to play the course and provide valuable feedback and support despite the limitations that the past year’s events have imposed on many businesses.

Timpson said that Copper Rock’s owners and management team, all of whom live in Southern Utah, are committed to helping elevate the local golf culture as the community continues to grow.

“We’re very personally invested in the area,” he said. “It remains a top priority for us to always keep the local in mind as we cultivate a great experience and a great development here.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Copper Rock Golf Course | Location: 1567 Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-359-9339 or 435-215-4845 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.