From changing ‘Dixie State’ to government response to COVID-19, Southern Utah senator seeks feedback

In this 2018 file photo, Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, speaks at an event at the Southwest Behavioral Center concerning the impacts of marijuana use and the 2018 medical marijuana ballot, St. George, Utah, Jan. 17, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah Sen. Evan Vickers has created a 14-question survey seeking voter feedback on several issues that will be raised during the 2021 Utah Legislature.

In a press release announcing the survey, Vickers said “hundreds” of residents have already received and taken the survey, but he wanted to make sure everyone had the opportunity.

“I take this voter input very serious and read each comment,” Vickers said in the press release. “Accordingly, I am sending out this on-line Voter Survey again for those who may have missed it last week.”

The survey takes approximately 12 minutes to complete, he said, and each question includes a comment field for additional thoughts on the questions.

The first question asks participants to identify themselves to make sure they fall into Vickers’ Senate District 28, which includes portions of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties. To see if you reside in this district, click here.

While most questions only allow one response, the first question asks participants to identify the three most important issues to them. The list includes the following:

Air quality.

Business issues.

COVID-19.

Economic development.

Education.

Governor’s emergency powers.

Gun rights.

Health care affordability.

Infrastructure.

Mental health services.

Tax reform.

Transportation.

Water-related issues.

Subsequent questions take on these topics in more depth. The COVID-19 pandemic is the focus of several questions, including asking about how much power the Utah governor and Utah Department of Health should have when it comes to making decisions. The survey also asks about legislation that expands remote options for employment, learning opportunities and access to broadband providers.

In addition to the above topics, other questions specifically ask about the possibility of changing the Dixie State University name, legislation regarding law enforcement and specific possibilities for public education funding and economic development strategies.

The survey also raises the question of whether participants support ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank each of the candidates from their first choice down to their last. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, then second, third, et cetera, votes are factored into the final result.

The survey can be accessed online here.

