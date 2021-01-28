Santa Clara Council awards bid for fire station remodel, approves plans for 2 retail stores

This 2017 file photo shows a new fire engine parked inside the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire station on Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, Jan. 9, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara City Council awarded a bid at their Wednesday meeting to remodel the city’s fire station on Rachel Drive.

The fire station remodel will include sleeping quarters, new lighting, paint, carpet and a fire sprinkler system. Two companies submitted bids, and the final bid was awarded to Rob Bonham Construction for $78,023.

“What this project does is it allows us to have some sleeping quarters and upgrades and updates we need in that building to make it more useful, more functional,” Fire Chief Randy Hancey told the council.

Council approved the bid without much discussion, unanimously voting in favor of awarding it to Bonham Construction. The only thing it did not include was a way to bring the fire line from the hydrant outside into the building.

The other bid was submitted by Lannister Construction for $116,201.80. It included demolishing most of the flooring and walls, and removing all cabinets, appliances and drywall. Aside from that, the two bids were comparable, Hancey said.

The upgrades will bring the fire station up to code with the new lighting and fire systems. The new sleeping quarters are also much-needed additions, Hancey said. Council agreed on the importance of including these improvements.

“The big thing for me was the fire sprinkler work,” Councilman Ben Shakespeare said. “Looking at all this, I think he’s got the bulk of what’s in there, and frankly I think this is where we were trying to stay budget-wise, so I think it all looks good.”

In other business, the council unanimously approved a project plan for a new Quench It retail center at 3663 Pioneer Parkway. The retail center will consist of two buildings, 6,400 square feet each and 24 feet tall to the top of the parapet. Proposed uses for the center are retail, office and restaurant, and plans include a drive-thru for the Quench It restaurant. At this point, there are no firm plans for a second restaurant.

The Santa Clara Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal on Jan. 14, where only one resident spoke up to ask about the building height. Otherwise, no objections were received.

The City Council also approved a project plan for a proposed O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 3635 Pioneer Parkway.

