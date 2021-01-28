OBIT-Marie Cook Hymas 

Oct. 30, 1928 – Jan. 27, 2021

Our precious wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Marie Cook Hymas, age 92, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 27, 2021 from cancer. Marie was born in Nampa, Idaho, Oct. 30, 1928, to Edwin Cottrell and Mary Elizabeth Oakey Cook.

She was the youngest of five children: Ross, Lena and Lily (twins) and Ed. Although her father passed away just prior to her fourth birthday, her home never lacked love and happiness. She learned to do without and work hard while always finding the positive and beautiful things in life.

She attended BYU where she met and married Harold V. Hymas, on Sept. 23, 1947. Their extraordinary love story of 73 years is an example to their family and those that know them. Marie was vibrant, energetic, a true friend and a disciple of Jesus Christ. She could make a gourmet meal when the fridge was empty; she was the consummate hostess with a table set for a king; she loved beautiful music and practiced the piano daily, she loved the outdoors and was tent camping into her 90’s, not only did she know the names and birthdates of her 33 grandchildren and her 87 great-grandchildren but loved each of them dearly and they knew it. Her family meant everything to her. Mom’s beauty shone not only outwardly, but from within.

As a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marie had a special gift of faith and testimony in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and she served Him tirelessly her entire life. She had a special love for the Young Women and her Relief Society sisters. Marie and Harold served five full-time missions in Germany, Missouri, Nauvoo, England and Korea and for 10 years in the St. George Temple. Her positive attitude, faith and love influenced the lives of many.

Marie is survived by her husband, Harold; her brother Ed; and her five children: David (Jan), Dan (Ann), Ed (Debbie), Susan (Mike), Nancy (Jeff). Preceded in death by her parents, brother and sisters and grandson, Clayton Thomas.

Funeral services will be Feb. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary, 300 W. St. George Blvd. Saint George, UT. Due to Covid19, we ask that only family attends the funeral service. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St George, Utah 84770.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.