Police investigating after 2 found dead in Cedar City fourplex

A Cedar City Police crime scene unit vehicle is parked out front of a fourplex on Harding Avenue, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police in Cedar City are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to a brief news release issued by Cedar City Police Department later that same evening, Cedar Communications dispatchers received a 911 call at 4:33 p.m. reporting a deceased subject at a residence located at 1790 W. Harding Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located two deceased subjects in the residence,” the news release stated, adding that officers secured the scene and investigators responded.

Multiple police vehicles, including a crime scene unit, were seen parked at the location well past midnight. The easternmost unit in the fourplex was still cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape as of Thursday morning.

Police have not yet disclosed any other information related to the incident, citing it an active and ongoing investigation. The incident is referred to as a homicide in both the news release and on police dispatch logs.

“The scene is still currently being worked,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News early Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

