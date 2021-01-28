Police investigating after 2 found dead in Cedar City fourplex

Written by Jeff Richards
January 28, 2021
A Cedar City Police crime scene unit vehicle is parked out front of a fourplex on Harding Avenue, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police in Cedar City are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence Wednesday afternoon.

The easternmost unit of a fourplex at 1790 W. Harding Avenue is cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

According to a brief news release issued by Cedar City Police Department later that same evening, Cedar Communications dispatchers received a 911 call at 4:33 p.m. reporting a deceased subject at a residence located at 1790 W. Harding Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located two deceased subjects in the residence,” the news release stated, adding that officers secured the scene and investigators responded.

Multiple police vehicles, including a crime scene unit, were seen parked at the location well past midnight. The easternmost unit in the fourplex was still cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape as of Thursday morning.

Police have not yet disclosed any other information related to the incident, citing it an active and ongoing investigation. The incident is referred to as a homicide in both the news release and on police dispatch logs.

“The scene is still currently being worked,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News early Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!