St. George News partners with local businesses for ’14 Days of Valentines giveaway,’ offering over $30K in prizes

“14 Days of Valentines” is sponsored by St. George News along with its parent company, Canyon Media, and features prizes from 14 local businesses. Starting Feb. 1 and running through Valentine’s Day, each day will bring a chance to win your share of over $30,000 in products and services, including spa treatments, an overnight getaway, a round of golf, jewelry and gift cards galore. There’s a little something for everyone. And unlike Canyon Media’s popular Christmas giveaway, “14 Days of Valentines” offers a progressive prize package where each winner will receive that day’s prize along with the prizes from all previous days. Also, participants are eligible to win up to two days of prizes.

“It’s important to recognize our loved ones, but sometimes we don’t know what to do for them,” said Colleen Rue, show coordinator for St. George News. “There are so many great companies here in our Southern Utah community that offer amazing gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.”

To play, follow St. George News on Instagram and Facebook. Keep an eye out for each day’s prize to be revealed in the story feed. All stories will link back to the post where participants can enter to win by commenting. Enter every day, and tag friends to increase your chances of winning.

Winners will be announced daily on social media as the prize package continues to grow. The grand prize winner on Feb. 14 will walk away with nearly $14,000 worth of products and services.

“It’s a huge prize package,” Rue said. “To give somebody the opportunity to win something like that can really brighten their day.”

Last year presented challenges for many businesses and individuals in the community, Rue said, and “14 Days of Valentines” provides local companies a welcome opportunity to showcase everything they have to offer, especially during this time of year.

St. George News and Canyon Media have partnered with 14 local businesses for the giveaway: Terrible’s, Perks!, Pinkbox Doughnuts, Yogurtland, Ruby’s Inn, Saranoni Luxury Blankets, Green Spring Golf Course, Dino Dash Car Wash, Melted Massage, Designer Furniture Gallery, CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, Spa Trouvé, Belle Medical and Seven Oaks Fine Jewelers.

Ben Lindquist, general manager of Canyon Media, said their business partners are one of the cornerstones of success, not only for the Valentine’s Day promotion but for Canyon Media in general.

“We’re always looking for ways to not only highlight the great business partners we have but also to make it fun for the community,” he said.

Many Southern Utahns have missed out on opportunities for travel, entertainment and fun as a result of the pandemic. With the “14 Days of Valentines” giveaway, Lindquist said he hopes to provide an escape from the daily grind and the hardships everyone in the community has endured over the past year.

“What we wanted to do is come up with a promotion that doesn’t take any money out of their pocket,” he said. “In fact, it puts money in their pocket and helps them have a great time, even if it’s for a night or a couple of days.”

