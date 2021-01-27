Oct. 9, 1971 – Jan. 23, 2021

Our beautiful and loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Toni Kristina (Mickelsen) Warner, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2021 after a long-fought battle with ALS.

Toni was born on Oct. 9, 1971 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Gilbert and Erika Bruckner Mickelsen. They moved to Middleton in St. George, Utah where Toni was raised with her siblings, several farm animals, cats and dogs, lots of family and many good friends. She graduated from Pine View High School in 1989.

Shortly after graduating, she met the love of her life, John Warner (J.R.). They were married on June 5, 1993 in St. George and made their home in Kaysville and Farmington, Utah. Together they have three children, John “Dallas”, Jake Ryan and Oakley Kristina.

Toni had a light about her and was an angel here on earth. She loved to throw the perfect “Pinterest” party complete with handmade posters, homemade suckers, yummy cupcakes, cotton candy, Kool-Aid and crafty greeting cards. She loved all holidays and made them extra special with her many traditions like glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunts, 4th of July waterslide, pumpkin carving with homemade pizza and root beer.

She loved anything that involved warmth and sunshine and enjoyed her many trips to sunny St. George, Cherry Hill and Lake Powell. She was the best “Football Mom” and loved to watch her boys play sports. She would make a poster decorated with balloons for the team to run through at each game and loved to help with treats at halftime. She was married to the coach after all!

She adored her sweet little girl and made sure she learned how to dance. You would never catch Oakley without a bow in her hair to accessorize her outfit perfectly. Toni loved fashion and was always dressed to the hilt with fancy shoes, handbags, sunglasses, makeup, lipstick, poofy hair, hoop earrings and a sparkling smile. She made this world a more beautiful place and sprinkled it with her love.

Toni was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints and served in Primary for seven years. She loved her calling and the children she was able to teach.

In the summer of 2018, Toni became sick. She visited multiple doctors trying to get an accurate diagnosis. This included many trips to Idaho and Mexico for treatments. By spring of 2019, she could no longer walk without assistance. She had to quit her job as a speech therapist and special needs aide for the Davis School District. She loved working at Windridge Elementary school and especially loved her students. She excelled in what she did, and it broke her heart when she had to leave.

In the summer of 2019, she could no longer drive, and her speech was rapidly declining. They decided to move to St. George to be closer to family. Toni was admitted into a rehabilitation center for several months in hopes that she would learn to walk again. It was there that the devastating diagnosis of ALS was confirmed, her family never gave up hope for a miracle and did all they could do to fight this disease.

JR’s love and devotion towards his beautiful wife was evident by the way he tenderly cared for her. He stayed by her side every day and even learned how to do her hair and makeup.

Toni fought hard to stay on this earth to be with her family, but it was time for her return home to dwell with her loving Father in Heaven and her parents who were anxious to greet her. She is perfected now and has been freed from the body that had confined her for the past three years.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ericka Mickelsen. She is survived by her husband J.R., her children Dallas, Jake and Oakley. Her brothers and sisters, Donna Frost, Rod (Shannon) Mickelsen, Randy Mickelsen and Jane Mickelsen. She is also survived by her Father and Mother-in-law, Rudger and Diane Warner, Brothers and sisters-in-laws Tami (Bryan) Phipps, Natalie (Burke) Rigby and Ryan (Stephanie) Warner. As well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and her dogs who will miss her.

The family would like to thank Diane, Casey, Nora, Dawn, Applegate Hospice and the Middleton Ward Bishop and Relief Society.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street in St. George, Utah 84770. Visitors may attend a viewing on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment is at the Washington City Cemetery located at 300 Park View Drive in Washington, UT 84780. Remember to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For family and friends would like to view the funeral online:

Log in: webcast.funeralrecording.com.

Event number: 46357

Password: TMW2021.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ToniWarnerFamilyFund.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com