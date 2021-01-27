‘The future of TV’: TDS introduces TDS TV+ service for Southern Utah customers

Stock image courtesy of TDS, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — These days, there’s more to TV than ever before. More ways to watch – at home and when away. More favorites to discover, from hit shows to original series. And more places to go to find those favorites, from local channels to Netflix and YouTube. And now, it all comes together.

TDS has unveiled TDS TV+, its new TV service built for today’s want-it-all watcher. The state-of-the-art service is powered by TiVo and brings live TV, on-demand programming and streaming services like Netflix together in one place.

“TDS TV+ allows customers to search, schedule, record and watch their favorite programs in one place,” said Shane West, senior vice president of marketing, sales and customer operations for TDS. “The service is an integrated and intelligent entertainment experience.”

Building on integrated simplicity, TDS TV+ offers local and popular high-definition channels, regional sports and seamless access to streaming services at home or on the go with an internet-connected device. It includes on-demand programming with a library of hit shows and movies, from new releases to classics. A variety of channel packages are also available.

West said that TDS TV+ is TV you know and love – and more.



“TDS TV+ makes navigating the different TV services much easier,” he said. “The straightforward interface is simple to use. We’re thrilled to begin offering this groundbreaking product and on-demand services.”

When it comes to intelligence, TDS TV+ boasts a cloud DVR with simultaneous recording capabilities of up to 10 shows and storage tiers up to 300 hours. Plus, the service has compact wireless receivers managed and maintained by TDS, a voice remote with Google Assistant and program recommendations based on viewing habits.

“TDS TV+ gives customers complete control over their TV viewing experience,” West said.

Put another way, TDS TV+ is a smarter way to watch TV. With complete integration, input switching and remote flipping are relics of the past. Access to live TV and streaming app favorites like Netflix is seamless and all under one umbrella. The frustrating days of getting lost while finding what you want are also over. TDS TV+ comes with an all-in-one program search that spans live TV, streaming apps and on-demand programming.

Discovering new shows and movies has never been easier and more fun. With SmartBar technology built in, TDS TV+ gives recommendations based on viewing habits and history. Speaking of easy, the voice remote with Google Assistant is the hub of convenience. Change channels, search for shows, launch apps and more, all with the sound of your voice.

And convenience doesn’t stop there. Want to watch the drama unfold in quiet solitude downstairs because of distractions going on upstairs? Looking to pass the time waiting for your car to leave the shop? Stuck in an airport with a few hours to fill? Your popular shows and networks are available anywhere with TV Everywhere programming and an internet-connected device.

Check out the TDS TV+ webpage for more information, or call 1-855-239-0286.



• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.