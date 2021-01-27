City announces process, timeline for filling vacant St. George City Council position

The City Council chambers at City Hall in St. George, Utah, Dec. 16 2020 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George City Council is seeking to fill the council position vacated when Michele Randall was chosen by the council to serve as the interim mayor after Jon Pike accepted a role in Gov. Spencer Cox’s cabinet.

Randall was sworn in as the new mayor of St. George on Thursday.

Applications will be accepted through Monday at 5 p.m., according to a press release issued by the city, and the timeline for choosing a new St. George City Council member is as follows:

The application period runs until Monday at 5 p.m. Application information, including eligibility criteria, can be found here.

Feb. 2-7: Applications will be reviewed.

Feb. 8: A special City Council meeting will be held for applicant interviews starting at 3 p.m. At the conclusion of the interviews, members of the City Council will vote on the new member.

According to the press release, the new council member’s term goes through the end of 2021.

The Feb. 8 meeting will be broadcast via Zoom and on the YouTube page of Community Education Channel. Links will be provided on the city of St. George’s home page and the city of St. George’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

