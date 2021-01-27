Feb. 3, 1960 – Jan. 23, 2021

Matthew Taylor Prince, 60, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. He was born Feb. 3, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Isabelle Claire Newman and William “Wayne” Prince.

Matt attended Olympus High School and graduated from Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He then attended Dixie College. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Cook Islands and Hawaii. Matt enjoyed architectural drafting and had done some appraising. He loved painting, music and the arts. There were many fun hours dancing with Sunshine Square Dancers.

Matt married Anna Lucas and they had four children.

Five and a half years ago he met and married the love and light of his life, Michelle. He loves his children and grandchildren. Matt and Michelle enjoyed traveling together and serving in the different temples.

Matt was a kind and gentle soul, quick witted, fun especially at family reunions. He was a favorite uncle to many of his nieces and nephews. Frog 10 loved Disneyland.

Matt is survived by his wife, Michelle L. Prince; his children: Taylor (Karen) Prince, Theressa (Gary) Evans, Tobin (Rachel) Prince and Trello Prince; step-children: Bucky (Anna) Holmstead, Blake (Tanya) Holmstead, Everett “Dean” (Krystal) Holmstead, Colton (Lyndsey) Holmstead and Kip (Karen) Holmstead; brothers: Richard (Sharon) Prince and LaVelle (Kerrie) Prince; sisters: Miriam “Mimi” Hansen, Gayla (Ed) Wallace, Maggie (John) Rothbauer, Karalee (Randy) Glauser; in-laws: Greg Bullock, Phil Powers and Jan Prince; and 31 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Nancy Bullock and Janice Powers; brother, Trello Prince; and brother-in-law, Charles Hansen.

A visitation will be held in Hurricane, Utah on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary located at 140 North Main Street.

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a visitation at 12:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 Eats 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.