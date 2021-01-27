Sept. 9, 1940 – Jan. 25, 2021

Judith Schneiter passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Jan. 25, 2021 at the age of 80, as a result of complications after a severe fall.

Judith was born in Salt Lake City, UT September 9, 1940. She enjoyed a beautiful childhood being raised in Hurricane and St George by her loving parents, Katherine Walker Miles and Andrew Karl Larson. She graduated from Dixie High School in 1958.

She went on to earn an associate degree from Dixie College and bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University in education. Judith taught elementary school for thirty years beginning her career at Washington Elementary and retiring from Sunset Elementary in 2000. She loved teaching second grade.

Judith was married to her devoted husband Gene for 50 years. Together they raised a family and lived a sweet life. They both took great pleasure in traveling to many destinations where Gene enjoyed golfing and Judith enjoyed shopping.

Judith was blessed with many “besties” from her childhood who were lifelong friends with whom she shares decades of great memories. She recognized the rare treasure this was in her life and loved those enduring friendships.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Joan) Schneiter, Barbara (Ken) Holt, Greg Schneiter, Lynette (Eric) Schloer, and Terry Schneiter, along with 12 beautiful grandchildren and many beloved great grandchildren.

Judith was proceeded in death by her dedicated and loving husband Gene and an infant daughter Laurie Kaye.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the family will commemorate her life at a small graveside service at the St. George Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com