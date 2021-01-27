Failure to yield results in T-bone collision on River Road, police say

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver failed to yield to traffic as she tried to turn left onto River Road on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a two-vehicle collision.

The incident, which reportedly happened just after 4:30 p.m., involved a black Ford Focus passenger car and a gold Chevrolet Venture minivan.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said the 23-year-old female driver of the Ford was at the intersection of Factory Drive and River Road when she attempted to turn left onto northbound River Road. Her car was struck on the driver’s side by the Chevrolet minivan, which had been heading south.

The impact from the T-bone collision sent the Ford into the landscaping in front of a nearby equipment company.

Firefighters and other responders helped extricate the driver from the vehicle, after which she was taken to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The male driver of the minivan was reportedly uninjured and remained at the scene. Other than the two drivers, there were no other occupants in either vehicle, according to police.

The minivan sustained some front-end damage and was leaking fluid. The Ford sustained significant damage to the door and rear wheel area on the driver’s side. It was towed from the scene.

Police issued a citation to the Ford driver for failure to yield after a stop sign and for not wearing her seat belt, Atkin added.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

