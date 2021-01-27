Aug. 31, 1928 – Jan. 26, 2021

Jessie Ellen Lee, 92 years old passed away Jan. 26, 2021 at her home in Virgin, Utah. Jessie was born Aug. 31, 1928 in Springdale, Utah to Howard and Susan Crawford Ruesch.

Jessie married Budd D. Lee in Hurricane, Utah on Oct. 10, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on Dec. 10, 2005.

Jessie was raised in Springdale with nine other siblings, four brothers: Howard, Orlan, Morris, Rulon; and five sisters: Clara, Betty, Vada, Karen and Lucy. She loved helping her father with the animals and the garden when her brothers were in the service. She said she still had to do dishes, mix bread and help in the home.

She went to school in Springdale until the eighth grade and rode the school bus to Hurricane for high school, where she met Budd. She graduated from high school. She was always a great wife and mother who taught her daughters her love of making quilts, crocheting, embroidery and reading. She taught all of her children to work and have fun together.

Jessie is preceded in death by her parents and seven of her siblings; her husband, Budd D. Lee; and son-in-law, Alan Batty.

She is survived by her children Allen B. (Judie), Larena Batty, Brenda Pender, Sharon (Lawrence) Lee, Clayton (Laurie) Lee; sixteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

A family viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in the Virgin Chapel from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. following a graveside service at the Virgin Memorial Cemetery at noon.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com