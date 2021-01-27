Sept. 10, 1929 – Jan. 26, 2021

Jerene “Jan” Alice Nelson Curtis, age 91, passed away Jan. 26, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 10, 1929 to Verda Law Nelson and Farr S. Nelson in Delta, Utah. Jan was raised in Delta, Utah and attended Delta High School. While in high school, Jan enjoyed her role as a Delta Rabbit cheerleader and her job working in the local Soda Fountain. Jan married Raymond F. Curtis on Aug. 8, 1947. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on March 8, 1948.

In 1954, Jan and Ray moved to Dillon, MT, and bought the Dilmart, a furniture store, with Dean and Joan Wright, and remained partners for 33 years. Jan enjoyed baking, sewing and golfing.

Jan served faithfully in the Young Women’s and Relief Society programs in the LDS Church. She and Ray also served a Member Location Mission in St. George.

Jan and Ray built a summer home in Star Valley Ranch, near Thayne, Wyoming, where they enjoyed golfing and friends. Winters were spent in St. George, Utah, where golfing, friends and family were their joy.

Jan is survived by five children: Teresa Curtis Webster (Ray) of Dillon, MT, Fred Curtis (Margaret) of Dillon, MT, Sheila Curtis Murphy (Mark) of St. George, Paul Curtis of St. George and Aleisa Curtis Hallberg of Sharpsburg, GA; 16 grandchildren: Darin Webster, Teina Webster Gage, Curtis Webster, Cynthia Webster Berland, Kandis Curtis Olson, Conrad Curtis, Keith Curtis, Desirae York, Robert York, Ryan York, Marissa Murphy, Miranda Murphy, Jesse Curtis, Tiffanie Morse, Nicole Hallberg and Thomas Hallberg; and 36 great-grandchildren. Jan is also survived by one sister, Maretta Ann Hatch Wrigley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Curtis; sister, Yvonne (Bonnie) Nelson Middleton; son, Robert Fredrick Curtis; daughter, Sherri Rae Curtis; granddaughter, Connie Rae Curtis; and grandson, Tyler Ray Morse.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Salem City Cemetery, Salem, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.