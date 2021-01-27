Discover the Desert: Creating a new path for ‘Aspiration’, volunteers needed to build trail

ST. GEORGE — Since 2014, Aspiration Trail, created by locals Kevin and Anne Hanson, has been a go-to favorite hike for Southern Utah residents and visitors alike. This urban hike lined with painted rocks leads guests on a trail of discovery and provides a fun outlet for people to find artistic inspiration and physical and mental aspiration.

But the trail, which was carved into school and institutional trust lands, needs to be moved, and volunteers are needed to help create a new path of aspiration. In this episode of “Discover the Desert,” join host Colleen Rue as she and a crew of volunteers start on a new section of trail, and learn how you can help.

Watch the Aspiration Trail episode of “Discover the Desert” in the media player above.

Information from the website about the trail said the following:

This trail has quickly become a local favorite, not only because it’s a great workout, but it has also become an outlet for “rock artists” of all ages to share their creativity. The trail is lined with hundreds (if not thousands) of rocks in all shapes and colors — Many with inspiring quotes, and others are just intended to be artistic or fun.

“When we need a good hike that makes you feel happy, this is where we come,” volunteer Jolynn Hadlock said of why she was out helping move the trail.

The new section of trail is being built on the adjacent mesa from the existing trail, and the land was donated by Ivory Homes which has a lease on that part of the land, Kevin Hanson said.

“Our hopes in this whole ‘Aspiration Trail’ was to inspire to have people be interested in their own community,” he said.

Information about the trail, as well as how to volunteer, can be found online.

