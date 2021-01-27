Sept. 22, 1946 – Jan. 25, 2021

Grant Bud Webb passed away Monday Jan. 25, 2021 in Hurricane, Utah. After a brave struggle with cancer, Bud lost his battle. He was born in La Verkin, Utah on Sept. 22, 1946 to Roland Thomas Webb and Ruby Ruesch Webb he was the youngest son of three. He loved planting and raising his gardens and he was very good at it.

A father, brother, husband and son. Bud was a kind and simple man. Bud was a veteran of Vietnam and was proud to serve his country.

He is survived by a huge and wonderful family that he loved with all his heart.

Special thanks to Home Health Care and Hospice for their help.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sterling Russell American Legion Post 100. 730 North 200 West, Hurricane, Utah, followed by a graveside service at the Hurricane City Cemetery at noon (casual dress).

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Visit Pine View Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and condolences.