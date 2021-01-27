Southern Utah senator one of two to test positive for COVID-19 at Utah Capitol

In this 2020 file photo, Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, speaks on the Senate floor during the 2020 general session of the Utah Legislature, Salt Lake City, Utah, March 5, 2020 | File photo courtesy of the Utah Legislature, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate president has announced that Sen. Don Ipson of St. George has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report from Fox13Now, Ipson is one of two state senators who tested positive. Additionally, a Utah House representative has been hospitalized after contracting the virus.

Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, contracted the virus before the Utah State Legislature began, and his family said in a social media post that he has been hospitalized as a result.

“Representative Hawkins is not participating in the 2021 Legislative Session as he is in the hospital battling Covid-19 at this time. No matter your political affiliations, we would request that we all come together in prayer for Jon and his family,” his family said in a Facebook post on his official legislative page. “Please respect the privacy of the Hawkins family at this time. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, rapid testing implemented at the Utah State Capitol discovered the two senators who are positive for COVID-19.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, announced the senators had tested negative for the virus last week. On Monday, their tests revealed they had COVID-19.

Adams announced that Ipson had tested positive and had returned home to quarantine. The other, Sen. Todd Weiler of Woods Cross, participated in the Senate floor debates while quarantining at home.

“We think it’s working,” Adams said of the rapid testing implemented for lawmakers, staffers and legislative interns to slow the spread of the virus.

Last week, rapid testing revealed three people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the building.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

