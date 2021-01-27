TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 29-31
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Full Moon Sound Journey | Admission: $22 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Hampton Inn & Suites, 1250 W. SunRiver Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The Fantasticks | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | St. George Comedy Showcase | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: $10 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 #204, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Beginner Cheesemaking | Admission: $50 | Location: Clucking It Up, 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Mikalene Ipson | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Southern Utah Pro-Life Road Rally | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County School District parking lot, 200 W. Tabernacle St., St George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Young Professionals Hiking Social | Admission: Free | Location: Red Mountain Trailhead, state Route 18, Dammeron Valley.
- Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | AcroYoga Washing Machine | Admission: $30-$50 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Polar Plunge | Admission: $15 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | New Beginnings Mini Golf Tournament | Admission: $15 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Acro Therapeutics | Admission: $30-$50 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
