Enterprise drill team wins divisional competition, with Kanab placing 2nd

CEDAR CITY — The Enterprise High School drill team took first place in the 2A Southern Division competition on Saturday, with Kanab taking second.

The event, staged at Millard High School in Fillmore, included teams from five schools, all from the Southern Utah area. In addition to Millard, the competition also featured Enterprise, Kanab, Beaver and Parowan high schools.

Each team performed choreographed routines in three separate categories: dance, military and a freestyle show dance.

Enterprise, which has been runner-up at state for each of the past three years, finished first in all three categories on Saturday. The Kanab Lariettes, the two-time defending state 2A champions, placed second in all three.

Enterprise assistant coach Stacie Reber said the 13-member Wolverines team performed a cheerleading style dance for its show category.

“We kind of have a pep squad theme to it,” she said. “We just tried to choose something a little cheery and upbeat this year, since the girls have had so many obstacles to so many mountains to climb this year with all the different things they deal with.”

All five schools mentioned above, plus five other 2A/1A drill teams from other parts of the state, will compete at the upcoming 2A state championships. The 2A state competition is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, starting at 11 a.m.

2A Southern Division drill competition, team top-three results, Jan. 23

Overall

Enterprise Kanab Millard

Dance

Enterprise Kanab Millard

Military

Enterprise Kanab Millard

Show

Enterprise Kanab Parowan

Individual honors

Academic All-Region team (GPA of 3.75 or higher)

Enterprise: Annie Crouch, Angel Burgess, Jordyn Reber, Karyn Hess, Tori Christensen.

Kanab: Allison Clarkson, Alissa Chamberlain, Madison Crofts, Baylei Foster, Caroline Giddings, Jocee Peatross.

Parowan: McKenna Benson.

2A Southern Division All-Region team

Beaver: Jamie Crane, Keirnan McWilliams, Keltcie Richter.

Enterprise: Jordyn Reber, Karyn Hess, Angel Burgess.

Kanab: Alyssa Stewart, Joelle Werlinger, Sadie Fox.

Millard: Lillie Reid, Mckayle Rowley, Alijsha West.

Parowan: Zoee Oldroyd, McKenna Benson, Megan Harris.

