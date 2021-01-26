Photo gallery: It was ‘snow’ close. Parts of Washington County see snow accumulations but not St. George

Snow in Ivins, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Even though the first snow of the year was forecast for St. George on Monday morning, at best, readers reported flurries that didn’t stick – or just rain.

“Have my snow boots on but so far I just need waders! Lol,” reader Sheila Steadman wrote on the St. George News Facebook post weather roll call Monday morning.

“37 inches off Dixie Drive,” Drew Q. Liberty joked.

Not everyone was as light hearted about the matter.

“Every time they hype a storm like this we end up getting jack squat,” wrote Donald Polich.

However, readers reported other spots around with county with accumulation – including Hurricane, Diamond Valley, Leeds, Enterprise and New Harmony – and both Interstate 15 and state Route 18 saw either traffic delays or closures as a result of the snow on Monday. Farther north, Cedar City only saw maybe an inch or less in most parts of town.

Only time will tell when St. George sees its first snow gathered on the ground.

