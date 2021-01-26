Photo gallery: It was ‘snow’ close. Parts of Washington County see snow accumulations but not St. George

Snow in Ivins, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Even though the first snow of the year was forecast for St. George on Monday morning, at best, readers reported flurries that didn’t stick – or just rain.
“Have my snow boots on but so far I just need waders! Lol,” reader Sheila Steadman wrote on the St. George News Facebook post weather roll call Monday morning.
“37 inches off Dixie Drive,” Drew Q. Liberty joked.
Not everyone was as light hearted about the matter.
“Every time they hype a storm like this we end up getting jack squat,” wrote Donald Polich.
However, readers reported other spots around with county with accumulation – including Hurricane, Diamond Valley, Leeds, Enterprise and New Harmony – and both Interstate 15 and state Route 18 saw either traffic delays or closures as a result of the snow on Monday. Farther north, Cedar City only saw maybe an inch or less in most parts of town.
Only time will tell when St. George sees its first snow gathered on the ground.
Snow in Diamond Valley, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Lynette Orton, St. George News
Snow in Brookside, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Sherri Maynard, St. George News
Snow in Central, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Elise Tuttle Hendry, St. George News
Snow between Dammeron Valley and Diamond Valley, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Brandon Zgadzaj, St. George News
Snow in Enterprise, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Melissa Miranda, St. George News
Snow in Enterprise, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Shanna Johnson, St. George News
Snow in Gunlock, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Korey S. Phelan, St. George News
Snow in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Tanisha Ellison, St. George News
Snow in Leeds, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Ronda Cottam Dilworth, St. George News
Snow in New Harmony, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Lees, St. George News
Snow in New Harmony, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Scott Pace, St. George News
Snow in Ivins, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News
Snow in Washington County, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News
