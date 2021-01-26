Oct. 25, 1944 – Jan. 24, 2021

Dennis LeRoy Hancey passed away at his home in Ivins, Utah, on Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born on Oct. 25, 1944, Dennis grew up in Salt Lake City with his parents and 5 brothers. He attended Granite High School, and after graduating served a 2 and a half year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taipei, Taiwan where his love for the Chinese culture was ingrained in his heart. After returning home from his mission in 1965, he joined the Army Reserve and was put to work as a cook, keeping the soldiers well fed. He also worked as an electrical engineer at Hill Air Force base, where he worked on F4 Phantom jets.

Dennis met his beloved wife Phyllis Annette Anderson at Mountain Bell Telephone Company, and it was love at first sight. They were married on March 22, 1968, and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. Dennis and Phyllis were married for 51 years before Phyllis passed away in April of 2019. They had five beautiful children whom they loved and adored.

Early on in their marriage Dennis moved his young family to Astoria, Oregon, where he apprenticed under his uncle Randy’s painting business. Dennis loved the time he spent in Astoria, and enjoyed living on the coast and going on many great adventures with his family there building massive sand castles on the beach, picking wild blackberries and just exploring the wonderful area with family and great friends.

To grow his own painting business and be closer to family, Dennis moved his family to Ivins, Utah, in 1978 and quickly formed a strong bond with the Henke family there. They went on many great adventures with their family over the years and he loved living in Ivins. His business saw great success, and he painted many local historical and commercial buildings through the years; including the Tabernacle and the St. George, Utah Temple every year for several decades.

Dennis was a strong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving any way he could. He spent many years serving in bishoprics, and especially loved his calling as a Sunday School teacher teaching the youth and sharing his strong testimony with them. Dennis loved missionary work, and served often in the St. George, Utah, Temple.

Dennis had many talents, one of which included singing. He sang in various choirs throughout his life, but he loved most singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir. He was a member of the choir for over 20 years, and often accompanied the group across the world to sing in places such as Rome, Venice, Ireland and China. He loved traveling and exploring new places, and often did so with his best friend and brother Kevin and his wife Nadine. Dennis also had a talent for painting pictures and in his spare time would paint beautiful pictures and give them to family and friends to show his love for them. His talent for cooking and love for the Chinese culture exhibited in his yearly Chinese New Year Dinner parties which he held every year for over 40 years for family and good friends. Dennis and his wife Phyllis never missed a year traveling to Solvang, California, with their lifelong friends Lynn and Lynda Erickson, Richard and Rene Coburn and many family members including his beloved parents and brothers. It was a trip they looked forward to every year.

Dennis lived a very faithful and compassionate life, and touched the lives of many people through his actions and talents. He had a very giving spirit, and often looked for opportunities to serve those around him. Dennis is survived by his five children: Randy (Oyunn)Hancey, Annette Hansen, Jenny (Shawn)DeCow, Lori Hancey and Sarah (J.W.)Spilker; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In his final weeks, Dennis was also very grateful to the kind nurses that tended to him during his hospital stay and many doctor’s office visits.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Ivins City Stake Center, 25 W Center St, in Ivins, Utah, by invitation only. Services will be live streamed for any who wish to pay their respects and a link will be provided by McMillan Mortuary. Dennis will be interred next to his beautiful wife Phyllis in the Ivins, Utah, cemetery. Dennis lived a very wonderful life and will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com