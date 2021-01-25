Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

2020 file photo of police vehicles at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Exit 40, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/ Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24.

2 men arrested after homeowner calls 911 to report burglary in progress in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Two men are in jail after a homeowner called police to report a burglary in progress early Thursday morning. One of the suspects had been released from jail less than 24 hours before.

Iron County Sheriff, Southern Utah University Aviation come to the rescue of stranded man

Iron County Sheriffs Office vehicle parked on Green Springs Road between Cedar Highlands and Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Iron County Sheriff’s office, in collaboration with Southern Utah University Aviation, located a 77-year-old man who spent up to 24 hours stranded in his vehicle in a remote part of northwest Iron County last weekend.

Local man with 20-year criminal history arrested on 8 warrants for failing to appear in court

Stock photo. | Photo by
The Crimson Ribbon/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local resident with an extensive criminal history that includes dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges and convictions was arrested Thursday on eight warrants issued out of 5th District Court more than a week ago.

Dixie High School Jetettes win Region 9 drill team competition

Dixie High School drill team performs during Region 9 competition, St. George, Utah. Jan. 19, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Heidi Taggart, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High School Jetettes were the overall winners of the Region 9 drill team competition held earlier this week, with Desert Hills coming in a close second.

Death Valley day: A history to match a landscape of extremes

An old 20-mule-team borax wagon, an enduring symbol of Death Valley history, is on display at the site of the former Harmony Borax processing plant, The stovepipe and other remnants of the old Harmony Borax Works are on display for today’s Death Valley visitors to inspect, Zabriskie Point, named for a former borax company executive, provides an expansive view of Death Valley’s badlands, Death Valley National Park, California, Jan. 17, 2021 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

FEATURE — Early explorers dismissed it as a barren wasteland with no merit — a place to be avoided. It’s own name denotes a foreboding place that might not be on the top of the list for many tourists.

