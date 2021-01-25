Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

2020 file photo of police vehicles at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Exit 40, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/ Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24.

ST. GEORGE — Two men are in jail after a homeowner called police to report a burglary in progress early Thursday morning. One of the suspects had been released from jail less than 24 hours before.

ST. GEORGE — The Iron County Sheriff’s office, in collaboration with Southern Utah University Aviation, located a 77-year-old man who spent up to 24 hours stranded in his vehicle in a remote part of northwest Iron County last weekend.

ST. GEORGE — A local resident with an extensive criminal history that includes dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges and convictions was arrested Thursday on eight warrants issued out of 5th District Court more than a week ago.

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High School Jetettes were the overall winners of the Region 9 drill team competition held earlier this week, with Desert Hills coming in a close second.

FEATURE — Early explorers dismissed it as a barren wasteland with no merit — a place to be avoided. It’s own name denotes a foreboding place that might not be on the top of the list for many tourists.

