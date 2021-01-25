Need a little sunshine in your diet? Fight the winter blues with 10 tips to add citrus to your meals

Stock image | Photo by NemanjaMiscevic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

FEATURE — As we enter the cold days of winter, you may find yourself in need of a little sunshine. Did you know that most citrus fruits ripen to their sweetest and juiciest during the winter months?

They are a natural immune booster full of vitamin C and powerful antioxidants. Not only do they fight illness, they taste great too. Take advantage of their bright color and powerful flavor to help fight the winter blues. Look for lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit and kiwi at great prices in the produce section.

Here are 10 ways to add citrus fruit to your winter diet:

Freshen up a salad. Citrus fruits are both sweet and sour. That combination makes for the perfect salad topping. Try my favorite salad recipe, quinoa salad with lemon, spinach and poppyseeds. Add a little grilled or shredded chicken if you want a serving of protein with your meal.

Take water to the next level. If you’re struggling to drink enough water, try freshening it up a bit. Flavored ice cubes add a little flavor and make water more fun to drink.

Get glad with oranges. Orange gladness is a delicious fruity recipe. It tastes like dessert!

Start the morning right. Create a breakfast parfait to fuel your body in the morning. Grapefruit and kiwi are a delicious pairing.

Get a little tender. Did you know that a citrus marinade will not only flavor chicken and steak but will tenderize it as well? Try it for steak tacos. Use oranges if you want a hint of sweet flavor and limes for a little more tart.

Treat yourself. If you enjoy cool treats like ice cream and popsicles, try something fruity. Kiwi sorbet takes only two ingredients – now that’s easy!

Have a cow. It’s a tasty recipe with a funny name. Orange cow is a fruity drink adults and kids will love. The recipe calls for frozen orange juice. Try using fresh orange juice and ice cubes instead.

Flavor a tater. There are few foods as versatile as a potato. Did you know that oranges, lemons and limes are a great way to flavor your taters? Give roasted chili lime potatoes a try.

Add spice to your life. Do you like your foods a little spicy with a hint of sweet? Jicama orange salsa combines two great flavors – oranges and jalapeños.

Keep dinner fresh. Fresh orange chicken has a tasty Asian flair. It is a great way to use up fresh oranges in the fridge that haven’t been eaten.

Check out the links below for even more ways to use citrus fruits. Enjoy!

Written by CANDI MERRITT, Certified Nutrition Education Ambassador.

This article originally appeared Dec. 11, 2020, on the USU Extension Create Better Health blog.

