Police: pickup truck driver fails to yield at stop sign, causes T-bone collision in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver who police say failed to yield at a stop sign caused a T-bone collision at a Cedar City intersection Monday afternoon.

The incident, which reportedly occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 600 South and 1100 West, involved a red Ford Escort passenger car and a gray Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Cedar City Police Cpl. Bryan Moore said the red car was heading east on 600 South while the truck approached the intersection from the north, heading south on 1100 West.

“At that point, he failed to yield to the red car and collided with them in the intersection and pushed them all the way to this point,” Moore said, indicating the spot where the Escort came to rest, approximately 30 feet from the intersection.

The Escort driver, an adult male, was taken to Cedar City Hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance. Although he did not appear to be seriously hurt, he was being evaluated for possible shock, Moore said. The vehicle had one other occupant, a front-seat passenger who was not injured, he added.

The male driver of the Ford F-350 also reported no injuries. The truck appeared to have only minimal damage, which was limited to a few scratches on its heavy-duty reinforced front bumper.

The Escort, meanwhile, sustained significant damage to its driver’s side door and needed to be towed from the scene.

Cedar City Fire Department personnel also responded and assisted with the cleanup of the scene.

Although the investigation was still pending, Moore told Cedar City News at the scene it was likely the F-350 driver would be cited for failure to yield.

Moore also advised motorists to be mindful of speed limits, particularly in residential areas and near schools, as was the case here.

“Unfortunately, we’ll be sitting here even with our lights on, and we’ll still have people driving 40 miles an hour down this road,” he said. “The limit here is 25. Please keep the speed limit.”

