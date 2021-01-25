Cedar City Police seek help identifying suspects who allegedly stole change machine from car wash

Surveillance image from a suspected burglary of a car wash, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people suspected of a recent theft at a coin-operated car wash in the northern part of town.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

“Three male suspects, in a possibly silver four-door passenger car, stole a change machine with an undisclosed amount of money,” Pollock told Cedar City News.

On Jan. 21, the police department made a Facebook post that included surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the photos or has other information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police department at 435-586-2956 and ask for Detective Jake Hoyt. Reference case number C20-03901.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.