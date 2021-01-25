First February COVID-19 vaccine appointments go online, including second doses

A woman named Elizabeth receives COVID-19 vaccination shot from a nurse at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department offices in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The first reservation slots in February to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have opened up in Southern Utah. In addition, there are now reservation slots available for those getting their second injections of the vaccine to complete their inoculation.

Almost all of the reservation slots for the remainder of January filled within a few hours after they were released by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department last Monday, and technical issues with the department’s website also caused frustrations for users.

A spokesperson with the health department said Thursday that the website issues have been resolved.

The slots are available at the links below. There is also a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549, though residents are asked to only use the hotline if they have difficulty going online.

Vaccines are currently available for those ages 70 and over, as well as K-12 school teachers staff members, first responders and medical workers.

Separate second-shot clinics are also now open for those who received their first vaccine shots on or before Jan. 4. A second shot is necessary to receive full immunity against the coronavirus.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection on or before Jan. 4.

: Those who received their first injection on or before Jan. 4. Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID (if necessary) and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Must get the vaccine in the county you reside in. Proof of residency is required. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George, 84770

When:

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

When:

First dose – Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (click to register)

Second dose – Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (click to register)

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab 84741.

When: To be announced

(All slots full) Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch 84759.

When: Feb. 1 – first dose from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., second dose from 1:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver 84713.

When: To be announced

(All slots full) Click to register

COVID-19 information resources

