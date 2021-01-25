BeeHive Homes assisted living facilities stand out for ‘much higher’ level of personalized care and attention

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For seniors making the transition to assisted living, BeeHive Homes of Washington County promises exceptional care in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere that feels like the next best place to home.

“We try to be very residential in nature,” owner Joel Horne said. “When you walk into a BeeHive facility, it feels like you’re walking into a home.”

BeeHive Homes offer a full spectrum of assisted living services, including daily activities, housekeeping, meals and personal care. All rooms are private with their own bathroom, and specific rooms have been designed to be shared by a couple. Residents are welcome to bring their own furniture and other items to add a sense of familiarity.

“It’s a social kind of environment as well, as opposed to being isolated at home where maybe nobody checks in on you or is aware of your needs,” Horne said. “Obviously, some residents are more interested in and capable of socializing than others.”

BeeHive Homes are either level 1 or level 2 facilities, categorized by the extent of care they provide. Horne said residents of level 1 homes have reached the point in their lives where they need assistance with their everyday routine to remain safe and comfortable and benefit from 24-hour monitoring. A level 2 facility serves residents with mobility limitations who require a caregiver’s help with tasks like getting out of bed, showering and dressing.

BeeHive Homes operates the following 10 assisted living facilities across St. George, Washington City and Hurricane, as well as an independent living option in Washington City:

Southgate/Tonaquint (level 2): 2041 S. Mesa Palms Drive, Buildings A and B, St. George.

Little Valley/River Road (level 2): 2397 S. River Road, St. George.

Snow Canyon (level 1): 1542 W. 1170 North, St. George.

Memory Care (level 2): 1555 W. 1170 North, St. George.

Coral Canyon (level 1 and level 2): 1078 N. and 1122 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.

The Cottages at Coral Canyon (independent living): 1078 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.

Hurricane (level 1 and level 2): 831 S. 700 West, Buildings A and B, Hurricane.

BeeHive Homes is currently accepting reservations for their new level 2 facility in Hurricane, which opened in late November 2020. Horne said the home has been in planning and development for more than two years. It adjoins a level 1 facility that has been operating for over 20 years and is currently undergoing extensive renovation.

Horne said most of the assisted living facilities in Washington County are significantly larger than BeeHive Homes, perhaps with 75 or 100 rooms. These facilities may assign one caregiver to a wing with 25 residents; however, each BeeHive location has between 14-16 residents and two or three caregivers.

“The level of personalized care and personal attention is much higher,” he said. “That’s the way we differentiate ourselves.”

BeeHive Homes are found throughout the U.S., with over 40 locations in Utah. Horne and his wife, Shauna, purchased the Washington County franchise in 2014. Having previously worked as an investment banker, he described his post-retirement career as a “labor of love.”

“We just wanted to be involved in something where we could help give back to the community and serve the elderly population,” he said. “We get to know our residents intimately; they become part of the BeeHive family.”

Most BeeHive residents use savings or long-term care insurance to pay for assisted living services. The Department of Veterans Affairs offers financial assistance for military service members or their surviving spouses. Horne said that BeeHive Homes is an approved Medicaid provider and has helped dozens of families through the approval process when other resources are limited.

“We’re committed to making these services available to all members of our community, even those who might not be able to afford it otherwise,” he said.

