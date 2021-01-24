Power outage planned in Toquerville

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Residents in Toquerville may need to find other means than their plugged-in alarm clock to wake up in time for work and school in the morning.

Rocky Mountain Power will be conducting a planned power outage Sunday night starting at 10:30 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday. A text message went out to Rocky Mountain customers in the Toquerville area Sunday afternoon warning of the power outage tonight.

A customer service representative with Rocky Mountain Power said the eight-hour outage is necessary to replace and move power poles in the area. It is estimated that 729 customers will be affected.

