Cedar City holiday light display for Make-A-Wish Utah breaks fundraising record

File photo: Holiday lights and decorations at the home of Ben Hohman and Marielle Boneau, 26 N. 1150 West, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified. | Photo courtesy of Ben Hohman, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City residential holiday light display that annually raises funds for Make-A-Wish Utah broke its record this year despite the challenges of an unprecedented time.

Cedar City residents Ben Hohman and Marielle Boneau have brought their block to life every Christmas for the past 16 years with a walk-through holiday light display in their yard. At the end of the walk, visitors can leave cash donations for Make-A-Wish Utah, which go directly toward granting wishes for children across the state. This year, the display raised $4,542.24, Hohman told St. George News via email.

The display averages about $2,000 a year, Hohman said in December. This year, Hohman and Boneau were worried that the number would be lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community donated online and in-person in extremely generous ways, Hohman said.

In its 16 years, the light display has raised a total of $24,635.46 for Make-A-Wish Utah. Hohman said that he and Boneau are already planning upgrades and new additions to the walk for Christmas 2021.

