Photo gallery: Potpourri of rain, sleet and snow

Overnight snowfall in Cedar City, Utah. Jan. 23, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Depending on where you were in Southern Utah in the last 24 hours, you were either digging out of inches of snow, or just dealing with a few drops on the windshield.

St. George News readers and the National Weather Service reported a wide range of precipitation.

The biggest dusting of snow was seen in Zion National Park and the Brian Head areas. The Brian Head Ski Resort says it got eight inches of new snow overnight.

Down the mountain, the Enterprise area saw the biggest precipitation with about 1.23 inches of a mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Cedar City Airport reported a smaller dusting with 0.23 inches of snow.

Further south, the precipitation was wet with St. George Regional Airport reporting 0.12 inches of rain overnight.

See below for photos from St. George News readers and staff.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.





Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.