Katherine Naomi Heil Warner

July 23, 1950 – Jan. 20, 2021

Katherine was born Katherine Naomi Heil in Shimodokaido, Japan on July 23, 1950. She was named after her American and Japanese grandmothers. She lived in Japan until she was 10 before coming to the United States. After arriving in her father’s home state of California she had to take classes to eradicate her Japanese accent. Her Japanese culture remained an important part of her identity and that culture and its food remains a cherished part of her children’s lives as well. She moved multiple times in her youth and never had an identified home city or state. This was a pattern that continued after her marriage to Claude until their family finally settled in Saint George, Utah in 1994.

She was a skilled violinist and an accomplished guitarist. She was a seamstress of great talent, sewing for herself and her family and for theater/dance companies.

She took on the lion’s share of raising a family of six while her husband was attending school and then a medical residency.

Since joining in 1980, she has been a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served faithfully in many callings. She and her husband Claude Warner were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. This year in February, they would be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

She delighted in her children and especially in her grandchildren.

In the last two decades of her life, she was plagued by back pain that was not resolved despite multiple surgeries. She also suffered from complicated migraines, which were at times intractable and stole her from us for days or even weeks at a time. They also lead to relative social isolation from neighbors, friends and even some family. These challenges had thankfully eased in the last few years giving us hope for a better future.

On Jan. 6, 2021 she suddenly became short of breath and was taken to the ER. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted immediately to the ICU where she was isolated from family and suffered alone as has become common with this disease. She suffered a progressive decline and died on Jan. 20, 2021 despite diligent, thoughtful and committed care by the ICU staff at Saint George Regional Medical Center.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Claude Warner; her children: Douglas Parker, Brandon Parker, Emma Warner (Abegg), Zachary Warner and Megan Warner (Bryce); and by her sister, Deborah Heil. She also has 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Danial Warner.

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Private family services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George, Utah. Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Interment will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fillmore City Cemetery, Fillmore, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.