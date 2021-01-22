Parowan homeowner shuts closet door on early morning fire; firefighters’ response also helps limit damage

Written by Jeff Richards
January 22, 2021
Closeup of a Parowan Fire Deparment engine, Parowan, Utah, June 12, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

PAROWAN — A single-family residence was damaged in an early morning fire in Parowan on Wednesday.

Parowan Fire Chief David Schiers told St. George News firefighters were paged at 3:40 a.m. to a report of fire at a residence on 1150 West, just south of Old Highway 91.

Schiers said the fire started in a bedroom closet, possibly from a cigarette.

“The homeowner was able to get the people out and also closed the door to the closet, which helped contain the flames,” he said. “We were able to extinguish it and contain most of the fire damage to one bedroom.”

No injuries were reported. 

Broken front windows with a blue tarp hanging behind them are visible at a home that was damaged by a fire on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo taken in Parowan, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Schiers said he didn’t know if smoke detectors helped wake up the occupants or not.

“There were smoke alarms, but they were all melted when we got the fire under control,” he said. 

Firefighters from the Paragonah and Brian Head fire departments also responded and assisted. 

The entire incident was handled in under two hours, according to Schiers.

“We were done and back at the firehouse by 5:30 a.m.,” he said.

The home’s occupants were reportedly staying with friends as of Thursday, pending a review by the insurance company, Schiers added.

This report is based on information provided by fire officials and may not contain the full scope of findings.

