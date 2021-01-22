Cedar City Police officer and his brother recognized for helping save man’s life after gunshot wound

Cedar City Police Officer Robert Hunt (third from left on back row) and his brother Mason Hunt (fourth from left) gather with family members after receiving commendation certificates during Cedar City Council meeting, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two men who recently rendered emergency first aid to save the life of a neighbor were recognized for their efforts.

Cedar City Police Officer Robert Dale Hunt received a lifesaving award, while his brother Mason Steven Hunt, a Marine sergeant in the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, was given a citizen commendation.

Both men were presented with their respective certificates during Wednesday night’s Cedar City Council meeting by Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams.

Adams said that one month earlier, on Dec. 20, Mason Hunt was visiting the home of his brother Robert Hunt, who was not on duty at the time, when both were summoned by a frantic neighbor concerning her husband, who had just suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

“Both acted immediately,” Adams said. “With the assistance of Officer Hunt, Mason was able to assess the wound, apply pressure to stop the bleeding using improvised first aid equipment and gather prudent information while helping the distraught wife.”

“In fact, and I’m not sure who, and they can argue about the credit, but one of these fine gentlemen actually inserted their fingers into the artery to stop the bleeding, which is extremely heroic,” Adams said, adding that the men continued to render life-saving measures until on-duty officers and EMS personnel arrived.

“The swift thinking and decisive actions of Mason Hunt and Officer Robert Hunt saved the life of his fellow citizen,” Adams added. “Both these men are heroes to this department and to our community for their selfless service and sacrifice.”

