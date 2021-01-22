2021 is ‘the year of remodeling,’ and The Flooring Studio can revitalize any living space

Stock image | Photo by andreygonchar/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s no secret that the real estate market in St. George is blazingly hot. But while homes are fetching top dollar, inventory is limited and prices remain high.

As a licensed general contractor, remodeling expert and owner of The Flooring Studio, Heidi Berlin said now is the perfect time to put money back into your home and bring new life to uninspired living spaces.

“It’s our biggest investment, and it’s important to keep up on maintaining that market value,” she said. “I think that this year really is going to be the year of remodeling.”

With mortgage rates reaching historic lows, Berlin said that many local homeowners are choosing to refinance and invest their equity in a renovation. Others are capitalizing on the influx of new St. George residents by remodeling and then selling their home for the highest value.

Whether someone has recently retired to the area or raised a family here, Berlin said she seeks to help each client transform the relationship they have with their home by creating a space that fits their lifestyle. She provides everything homeowners need to turn their remodeling dreams into reality under one roof, promising a high-end design experience without the high-end prices.

The Flooring Studio stocks all types of flooring, including tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, laminate and more. Berlin also assists her clients in selecting cabinets, countertops and plumbing fixtures and vows never to sell a client anything that doesn’t truly fit their home.

Berlin said that over the course of her career, she has built a network of the finest residential contractors and services Southern Utah has to offer. From plumbing and heating to housekeeping and pest control, she is more than happy to provide referrals.

“I have all the connections,” she said. “I’ve been in the flooring industry here for 21 years, and there isn’t a subcontractor that I don’t know.”

The Flooring Studio showcases Berlin’s decades of remodeling experience, which began with a warehouse position at Southwest Tile Supply. She eventually discovered she had an eye for design and a talent for assisting customers in their selections. In December 2014, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a business owner.

If you’re a homeowner looking for someone to help navigate your remodel from beginning to end, Berlin said she’s the right person for the job. She remains involved throughout each stage of the project, from budget and design to “virtually dust-free” demolition, installation and the final cleaning. She takes pride in her attention to detail and custom finishing work, as many satisfied clients will attest, including Bruce McCarty, who said in his Google review that Berlin and her network of subcontractors are “awesome.”

“We had all the tile replaced with luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpets replaced, the kitchen island reconfigured, new quartz countertops and tile backsplash,” McCarty wrote. “Heidi listened to what we were looking for, helped us make decisions on colors, etc. and is an awesome project manager! Our three-week project was done when she said it would be and exceeded our expectations!”

There are no shortcuts when it comes to a remodeling project with The Flooring Studio, Berlin said. Whether a home needs cosmetic updating or significant renovation, she strives to make the process as stress-free as possible. She is committed to finishing every remodel within the client’s budget and timeline.

Berlin said the numerous return customers and referrals she receives are a reflection of not only the quality of service that she delivers but the passion she holds for the work she does.

“When we’re all finished and their dream became a reality – and I was the one who was able to facilitate it – that’s the ultimate payment for me,” she said. “That’s worth more than any dollar I’ll ever make.”

