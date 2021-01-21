4 St. George attorneys selected as Utah Business Magazine’s 2021 ‘Legal Elite’

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Four attorneys from St. George personal injury firm Swenson & Shelley have landed on Utah Business Magazine’s “Legal Elite” list for 2021.

Each year, Utah Business honors attorneys who have been selected by their peers as the Beehive state’s top talent. Across Utah, lawyers go through an in-depth voting process where they nominate fellow attorneys who they believe to be some of the best in the state.

The Legal Elite honorees are selected by their peers through a statewide balloting process. Utah Bar members are invited to participate in this thorough process by submitting a ballot of the Utah attorneys they have the highest opinion of – attorneys they observed in action firsthand, who they would recommend to friends, family, and colleagues. Each attorney nominator is limited to casting a single ballot, and they are not able to vote for themselves.

The following attorneys from Swenson & Shelley were included in the list for 2021:

Only active members of the Utah State Bar who are in good standing are invited to cast votes for peers they consider to be the best practicing lawyers in the state. An individual Bar member may vote for up to eight lawyers, and they cannot vote for more than three people in their own firm.

For an attorney to qualify for the Legal Elite, he or she must have practiced for at least five years; however, attorneys with five to eight years of practice are categorized as Up and Coming.

Every year, Utah Business receives thousands of votes for the Legal Elite. The attorneys who receive the most votes are then reviewed by a panel of senior attorneys from several firms that cover several practice areas who possess a great deal of knowledge about the law and Utah’s legal community. The resulting Legal Elite attorneys are published in the annual list according to their specialty of law.

Utah Business will be publishing the 2021 Legal Elite by practice area in a special section of the magazine’s March 2021 issue.

“Utah Business applauds this accomplishment and looks forward to the Legal Elite’s continued success in serving Utah with the exceptional skills that earned each nominee this great honor,” the magazine said in a press release.

