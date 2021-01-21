Motorcycle rider taken to hospital following collision with pickup truck in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided Thursday morning on Cedar City’s Main Street, sending the motorcycle rider to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. just south of the Big O Tires business at 721 S. Main Street and involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a white Toyota Tacoma.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Nate Williams said the male driver of the motorcycle was attempting to cross Main Street from to head east on West Sunset Drive, while the Toyota driver was coming from the opposite side of the street, on West Sunset Drive heading west.

“The other vehicle involved was making a left-hand turn onto Main Street heading south,” Williams said of the Toyota truck.

The motorcycle rider, who police said was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for treatment. Williams said he did not know the extent or nature of the man’s injuries.

Meanwhile, the male driver of the Toyota did not report any injuries and remained at the scene while police investigated. Traffic in the area was only minimally impacted, as both vehicles were quickly moved out of the roadway.

Both vehicles appeared to have sustained at least moderate damage.

No citations were issued, police said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

