Performance Player of the Week: Pine View’s Averi Papa | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — Pine View High School’s Averi Papa doesn’t like slick hands and will never be found without a peanut butter and jelly sandwich at halftime of a basketball game.

Called by either her last name or “Pops” for short, the Lady Panther has already committed to play basketball for Dixie State University and said she is looking forward to playing at the next level in an environment that feels like family.

Learn more about “Performance Player of the Week” Averi Papa in the media player at the top of this report.

Both as a basketball player and in life in general, Papa said she believes in the value of hard work. It is a frame of mind she got from her parents, whom she looks up to and feels lucky to have as a support system at home.

“They’re just like great examples of hard work,” she said, adding that hard work and sacrifice is one of the main things she is taught in her home.

She said she has a sign above her bed that says “Prove them wrong,” a reminder to her that each day is a new day.

“‘Them’ isn’t just like a specific person,” she said. “A lot of the times it’s me too. … If you ask my mom I’m my own worst critic.”

Papa’s favorite athlete is former Oregon Duck’s and current New York Liberty professional women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

Papa said she looks up to Ionescu because the WNBA star is one of the best female athletes around today as a result of her strong work ethic.

One quirky thing about Papa is that she makes a point not to put on lotion before a game. It is something that she said stems from her mother.

“You don’t want slick hands,” she said. “You can’t catch the ball.”

Performance Player of the Week: Averi Papa | Brought to you by Ken Garff St. George Ford.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.