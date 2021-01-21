Dec. 18, 1967 – Jan. 20, 2021

Frank Lamar Heath, age 77, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 20, 2021, in St. George, Utah. Frank was born Sept. 15, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Irva Mae and Francis Clift Heath. He married Conceicao “Coi” Heath. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple on December 18, 1967.

Frank was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Frank would want everyone to know about his testimony in Jesus Christ and truthfulness of The Book of Mormon. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission for the church in Central America.

Frank received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City in 1973. He worked for the Salt Lake City Police Department as a police officer, then with the Union Pacific Railroad for 29 years, first as a special agent and then advanced to engineer, finally retiring in 2003. He called Las Vegas, Nevada home for many years and moved to St. George shortly after he retired. Frank enjoyed a good joke and was always eager to share them with anyone.

He loved serving as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple. He was obsessed with bowling, playing chess and guitar. Each of these activities brought him so much joy. However, Frank’s favorite pastime was daily crossword puzzles with his cherished wife, Coi. He was a faithful husband, devoted father, beloved brother and uncle and dear friend.

He is survived by his wife: Coi Heath; children: Carson and Angela Heath of Las Vegas, Nevada, Clifton and Wendy Heath of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brandon and Audrianna Collar of Cullman, Alabama, and Kent and Vanessa Houston of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren: Cassandra Kruczynski, Alec Kruczynski, Everett Johson, Isabelle Johson, Tennley Johson, Easton Johson and Gabrielle Heath; and sister: Juanita Walton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Internment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

