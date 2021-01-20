Nov. 14, 1927 – Jan. 18, 2021

On Jan. 18, 2021 Cleo Stucki Mathis, 93 returned to her heavenly home and was reunited with her loving husband Jack. She was born in Santa Clara, Utah on Nov. 14, 1927, the first child of Harvey Stucki and Hilda Wittwer Stucki. She attended Santa Clara Elementary then rode the bus to St. George to attend Woodward Junior High and Dixie High. There she met, dated and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Jack. They were married on June 16, 1947 and sealed for eternity on April 24, 1952 in the St. George Temple. Together they lived their entire lives in St. George, loving Utah’s Dixie.

Cleo learned the value of work at an early age as she did many chores, from milking the cow before school to helping take care of her younger siblings after school. She loved growing up in the small town of Santa Clara playing kick the can and town bell with all the kids of the town. Cleo received an accounting degree from Dixie College and spent many years working as a secretary and bookkeeper at Rocky Mountain Company.

Cleo and Jack were loving and supportive parents. They attended countless ball games, recitals, performances and other events in which their four children were involved and then attended these same events for many of their grandchildren. Cleo enjoyed the wonderful family activities and trips with Jack and their kids. Together they took their family on many trips to various parts of California and Utah, boating and fishing trips to Baker Dam Reservoir and Lake Mead and annual trips to the family ranch on the Arizona Strip. Although spending time in a dusty place in the middle of nowhere may not have been top on the list of things Cleo loved, she knew the family enjoyed spending time at the ranch, so she willingly supported and participated in many activities there.

Cleo was a wonderful mother who cared for the needs of her children. She taught her children life lessons, not through lecturing, but through a daily example of care, service and sacrifice for her family. Cleo was a very good cook, always preparing three healthy, delicious meals a day. As wonderful as the food was, the best part was sitting down at the table each day as a family enjoying mealtime together. Valuable lessons were taught to her children just from this daily habit. Her grandchildren enjoyed visiting her, not only because she was a fantastic grandmother, but also because they knew there would be yummy desserts or treats that she had prepared.

Cleo loved to crochet, making a beautiful afghan for each child and each granddaughter. She loved music and enjoyed sitting down and playing the piano. Cleo and Jack enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. They took daily walks together, attended the temple regularly and enjoyed going dancing twice a week. Together they became very good dancers. In their later years, Cleo loved the short RV trips that she and Jack would take with friends enjoying the beauty of Southern Utah and surrounding states.

Family was her whole life. She loved being together with family and extended family at annual reunions. Cleo came from a strong pioneer heritage with ancestors who came from Switzerland and were early settlers of Santa Clara and the surrounding area. Cleo willingly served in her community helping at her children’s schools, PTA, blood drives and polling locations. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in various church callings in the primary, mutual and relief society. She served many years as a ward, then stake relief society secretary. Cleo was very organized and dependable. She was a dedicated faithful visiting teacher all her married life.

Cleo was a very humble person who did not seek recognition or attention and was always found quietly serving and doing for others whether it was for her family, or for neighbors or friends. She daily visited and cared for her mother during the last years of her life. Cleo and Jack served faithfully in the St. George temple together for 31 years. They were grateful for the privilege of being able to serve in the temple and perform the ordinances in the House of the Lord and deemed it one of the most special blessings in their lives.

Cleo is survived by her four children, Patricia (Kelly) Larson, Harvey (Susan) Mathis, Russell (Marva) Mathis and Diane (Lynn) Madsen; 18 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; her sister Ila Lundberg; brother Wesley (Martha) Stucki; sisters-in-law Cheryl and Pearl Stucki and brother-in-law Richard Mathis. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; her brothers Bruce and Stephen Stucki; brother-in-law Jim Lundberg; brother-in law Dayne Mathis and his wife Muriel; and sister-in-law Ferris Mathis.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Meadows and Alliance Hospice Services who cared for her during the last year of her life. Although Cleo is no longer with us physically, her spirit lives on. She had such a positive impact on so many people. We know in this life she will never truly be gone as she will live forever in the hearts and memories of those who were privileged to be her family and friends.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel for immediate family. A viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. All who attend will be required to wear a mask.

For extended family and friends that are unable to attend, you are invited to view the funeral service online.

Log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com:

Event number: 45876

Password: CSM2021

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.