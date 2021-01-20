TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Jan. 22-24
Art
- Friday, starting at 5 p.m. | Gallery Talk: 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST | Color Confidence for the Watercolor Painter | Admission: $50 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Utah Concealed Firearm Permit Class | Admission: $30-$35 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Mending Workshop | Admission: $40 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Hypnobirthing Workshop | Admission: $145 | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Intro to Myo-Fascia Energy Release | Admission: $15 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. | Mala Workshop | Admission: $65 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5:30-7 p.m. | Alignment | Admission: $33 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Les Misérables School Edition | Admission: $15 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Goal Setting & Board Breaking | Admission: Free | Location: Bobby Lawrence Karate, 1397 W. Sunset Blvd. #105, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | NOVACANCY + Special Guests | Admission: $15 (18+ only) | Location: The Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | SGR Flex Series: Run for Office 5K | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Tonaquint Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Arm Balance Workshop | Admission: $35-$60 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 10-11 a.m. | Bubbly Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Xetava Gardens Café, 815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.