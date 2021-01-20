TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Jan. 22-24

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Les Misérables School Edition | Admission: $15 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.) , starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | NOVACANCY + Special Guests | Admission: $15 (18+ only) | Location: The Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.

Outdoor/active/sporting

