Ask a Local Expert: How does financing a 2nd home work?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Looking to invest in a second home? There are a few specific financing requirements that differentiate the process from obtaining a mortgage for a primary residence.

“If you have work-related obligations within your state, explain those,” said Brendan Fleischer, a loan officer with Homie Loans.

Generally, the property must be located at least 50 miles away from the owner’s primary residence in order to qualify as a second home. However, properties in certain parts of Southern Utah may be exempt from this rule.

“If you were within a vacation area, there are some specific requirements,” Fleischer said. “You can work around that.”

Buyers financing a second home are eligible for the same mortgage rates as their primary residence, and Fleischer said that although interest rates have rebounded slightly from the historic lows witnessed during 2020, it’s still a great time to invest.

“Rates are really good right now,” he said.

