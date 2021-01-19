‘It’s about changing your whole energy’: Boutique cycling studio opens in Be More Complex

Deshka Olson (L) and Crystal Kate Bonham (R) pose in front of the logo in their new cycling studio in the Be More Complex, St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Loop is perhaps the most tucked away facility of the eight in the newly launched Be More Complex.

Hidden through an off-shooting door in a small hallway between the complex’s roller rink and its balcony overlooking the basketball facility sits an even darker room lined with stationary bikes, colored lighting, an audio system and mirrors. Even with all its visual inconspicuousness, The Loop still made its presence known Saturday morning as it celebrated its grand opening with three sold-out sessions. Its loud, techno beats permeated into the basketball courts, drawing curious looks from parents of youth players.

It was the new pulse of life for St. George’s newest fitness venture launched by entrepreneurs and studio cycling instructors Crystal Kate Bonham and Deshka Olson.

“We want every individual that comes in the room to be different when they walk out in a positive way, a good way,” Olson told St. George News. “It’s not just about getting your physical exercise in; it’s about changing your whole energy and your whole aura about yourself so you can be a better person outside of the spin gym …. We just want people to transform themselves for the better.”

What the duo and their team of instructors are offering is a group exercise program choreographed with specific movements to music to create a workout. They want their product to be welcoming to all, regardless of age, gender and athleticism.

In one session, they may have a room full of entry-level riders, experts or a mix. Bonham acknowledges that it may intimidate new riders but doesn’t want it to dissuade them. She says they’ve trained their instructors to be accommodating to beginners and wants all of their riders to elevate their talent and fitness in a welcoming environment.

“If you come in and it’s a day where most everybody is a really advanced rider, you can kind of feel down on yourself,” Bonham said. “The best feeling in the world as an instructor and a business owner, frankly, is when you have a rider who is new to doing what we do and they’re riding to the beat of the music, and it might have been a struggle for them for a while or at first, they couldn’t wrap their head around what we’re doing, and one day it clicks.”

The owners bring experience and entrepreneurship to the venture. Bonham is what is called a master indoor cycling instructor and has launched studios across Texas and another in St. George. Olson graduated from Dixie State last semester where she played basketball and designed her own degree called interpersonal health and marketing. In addition to The Loop, she is involved in other startups and has a patent pending on a product in the dental field.

The duo combined to launch this venture because they both believe in studio cycling’s ability to facilitate physical and mental change in its participants.

“There’s all kinds of psychological studies about group exercise and moving together as one,” Bonham said. “It’s just so powerful. Ultimately, what we want to do is create a really welcoming environment where all walks of life can come in and experience that feeling.”

The studio currently allows for 14 riders to participate in a session with hopes to expand that number to 20 or 22 once the COVID-19 pandemic allows for more people to gather in tighter spaces. All 28 slots for opening day’s two original sessions filling up justified creating a third session, which also sold out.

Pricing info and schedule is available on The Loop’s website.

