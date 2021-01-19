May 7, 1923 – Jan 12, 2021

Kenneth William Sundwall 97, died Jan. 12, 2021 after a very brief illness.

He was born on May 7, 1923 to Olof and Martha Nyvall Sundwall in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He grew up in Holladay, Utah and graduated from Granite High School in 1941. He enrolled at the University of Utah and in 1943 went into the US Navy where he served in the South Pacific as a gunnery and communications officer aboard an aircraft carrier. As World War II came to a close, he served on the staff of the admiral commanding naval forces in Japan.

He returned to the University of Utah in 1946, graduating in 1948. He then went on to Harvard Business School and received a masters in business administration in 1950. He went to work in Fresno, California for McMahan Furniture Company and Macy’s in San Francisco. He later worked for Whirlpool Corporation and retired as general manager after 30 years of service. This employment provided opportunities for travel to many parts of the world.

In 1949, Ken married Patricia Jean Barnett in Pasadena, California. They enjoyed 46 years together, living in Massachusetts, California, Michigan, and Texas. In 1990 they retired to St. George, Utah.

In his retirement he became active in the St. George Color Country Chorus and took part in barbershop choruses and quartets, traveling to contests and performances in many parts of the country. He was also involved on boards of numerous volunteer organizations. He enjoyed summers in a home in Pine Valley which he and Patricia built in 1992. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of St. George.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Clare Sundwall Davis and his wife Patricia (1996). He is survived by his daughter, Ann Charlotte Sundwall; grandson, Ian, and his wife, Ashley Sundwall-Byers and their children Nathaniel and Connor Gerson and Sorcha Sundwall-Byers; grandson Thomas and his wife Catherine and their daughter Eliana Sundwall-Byers; and niece, Kathleen Ayres.

In the years after Patricia’s death, he developed a close friendship with Darla Ferin Rust, a neighbor whose husband had passed away at about the same time. They took part in many activities together and supported each other following the loss of their spouses.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.