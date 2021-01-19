June 22, 1937 – Jan. 14, 2021

Irene Bruckner, 83, passed away Jan. 14, 2021 at The Retreat at Sunbrook. She was born June 22, 1937 in Queens, New York to Herman May and Albina Balchikonis. Irene and Erich Bruckner were married in Long Island, New York on April 25, 1954. They had 53 years together until his passing in 2007.

Irene held various jobs in retail sales but her greatest calling was caring for her family and being a friend to everyone she met. She loved to cook and always had a place at her table for anyone. Irene and Erich were devoted to their church family. During a church revival they were asked to host a visiting couple from Oregon, the Dunlaps. A lifelong friendship developed, and Irene was forever cherished as an “adopted” grandmother by the extended Dunlap family.

Irene was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was loving, loyal, faithful, kind and trustworthy! She loved roses, coffee and almost all desserts – especially chocolate – and had a great capacity for laughter. Her cheerful nature was always apparent whether socializing with Red Hatters or dancing the night away.

In 2008 Irene moved to Sunriver in St. George to be closer to her two daughters. In September of 2019 she moved into The Retreat at Sunbrook due to her battle with dementia. There she found new friends and wonderful staff who provided loving care for her in her last stage of life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Evelyn Borg and Marilyn May. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Barnes and Jeannine Bruckner of St. George, Utah, and LaFonda (Art) Dunlap of Oregon with their many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Stemmler (Joe) of South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A future celebration of life ceremony may be held.

