Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Composite image. Background of the PrinterLogic building, the first completed at Tech Ridge, St. George, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021. Inset image of Isaac Barlow at the busybusy.com grand opening event, St. George, Utah, Jan. 23, 2014 | Background photo by David Dudley. Barlow photo by Alexa Verdugo Morgan, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17.

ST. GEORGE — Appointment slots went online for residents over 70 in Washington County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week are online. Some slots went online on Sunday, but by 5:30 p.m., they were all filled. Additional slots for this week have now been released even as the local health department’s website has crashed.

ST. GEORGE — Isaac Barlow drew sidelong glances when he told people that the Tech Ridge development would eventually house 1 million square feet of office space. Understandable. At the time, there was only 1 million square feet of office space in all of St. George. Yet he was confident. He had a vision.

ST. GEORGE — Three suspects are in custody following a traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, involving a minor traffic violation that turned into a drug investigation when an officer noticed illicit activity taking place inside of the vehicle, according to police.

ST. GEORGE — A driver suspected of DUI was arrested on felony theft after crashing a van he is suspected of stealing during a traffic stop on Red Cliffs Drive.

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department extinguished a fire in the Cove Creek Storage complex on Saturday afternoon.

Three units experienced smoke damage and their contents destroyed. Several additional units also experienced milder damage. There were no injuries.

