St. George Regional Hospital to offer additional COVID vaccine clinics this week

Some of the first caregivers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Southern Utah show off their band-aids at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020. The vaccine delivery is the capstone to a year rife with anxiety over a disease that affected Southern Utahns and global citizens alike. | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Regional Hospital will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m., according to a press release the hospital issued Monday.

At the clinic COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at no charge to those who schedule appointments and who are eligible as listed here:

Intermountain caregivers, volunteers and affiliated providers

Local first responders

School district teachers and substitute teachers

Those age 70 and older

St. George Regional Hospital spokesperson Terri Draper said there were more doses than they expected.

“We want to make use of every dose we have. We have not wasted any dose,” she said. “To be able to add those doses for 70 and over feels really good.”

Those who are eligible should sign-up here to schedule an appointment. Second doses will automatically be reserved for each individual who receives a first dose and more information is provided on the scheduling site.

If appointment times are filled, names may be added to a waiting list by emailing interest in participating with name and phone number here. Please only request addition to the waiting list if you are able to come in within 30 minutes of notification that a vaccination time is available.

Vaccination will take place in the BLU-MED tents east of the hospital’s emergency department. Those with appointments for vaccination should park in the east parking lot of the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George (Building 7) and walk west across the bridge to the BLU-MED tent (see accompanying map).

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness, are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test or under a mandated quarantine period for COVID-19 are not eligible to be vaccinated.

The state of Utah also recommends that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 wait for 90 days after the positive test to get vaccinated. Access ​product and safety information from the CDC on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to learn more.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.