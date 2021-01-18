May 8, 1971 – Jan. 11, 2021

On Monday evening, Jan. 11, 2021, Olivia Maumalanga Katoa, loving wife, mother and grandmother, was called back home at the age of 49.

Olivia was born on May 8, 1971 on the Island of Tonga. She and her family migrated to the U.S. in hopes for a better future, where she found just that. After spending most of her upbringing in Inglewood, California, she met her husband to be, and soulmate for eternity, Lopini Katoa. Together, the two moved to Euless, Texas, where they raised 10 children (nine boys and one girl). They later moved to and settled in Utah, where they welcomed four new additions to their family, in the form of her first grandchildren, whom she loved and cared for until the day she left this earth.

Olivia had a beaming personality, and a laugh that filled the room to go with it. She spent 17 years working at SkyWest Airlines, where she would brighten everyone’s day with her infectious smile and sassy sarcasm. Although she seemed tough on the outside, she was a loving mother figure to all those she came in contact with. She provided unconditional love and affection to all those around her and always put others before herself.

She loved all of her children fiercely and lived a life of service and gratitude. When she wasn’t working, Olivia spent most of her time with her grandchildren or traveling with her husband. She was spontaneous and had a passion for anything that involved being with her family.

Olivia is survived and remembered by her husband Lopini; her nine sons, Fotu, Simione, Sampson, Judah, Bill, Isaac, James, Thor, Solomone and daughter Melesiu; three granddaughters and three grandsons.

There will be a family and friends viewing on Monday, Jan. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Stake Center Chapel), 1295 S 3000 E Street, Saint George, 84790.

Funeral service is on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Stake Center Chapel), 1295 S 3000 E Street, St. George, 84790. A public viewing is available from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. before the service. Family viewing and closing of the casket is from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Interment is at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.